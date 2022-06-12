AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Liberian referee for Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe tie 

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Liberian official Hassen Zinnah Corneh as referee for the encounter, with his compatriots Joel Wonka Doe, Ephraim Grant Whengar, and Moses Forkpah as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2, and fourth official respectively.

Alim Konate Aboubakar from Cameroon will be the match commissioner.

Corneh was selected among several referees for the 14th edition of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The fast-growing Liberian referee also officiated a 2021 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers match between Niger and Ethiopia last year.

The 33-year old joined the Liberia Football Referee Association (LIFRA) in 2015 and when on to gain promotion as a national league match official that same year.

He became a FIFA badge referee in 2017 and has since gone on to officiate in the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, Nations Cup qualifiers, as well as youth tournaments.

The match starts at 2pm Nigeria time.