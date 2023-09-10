AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Kalli says NFF security committee ready for big day

The Chairman of the NFF Security Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli, declared on Saturday that all safety and security arrangements have been perfected ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe.

The Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier is scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Kelli said: “We have held a series of meetings with representatives of all security agencies and we are all on the same page.

“As I speak with you, we are having another meeting with the representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, DSS, Police and the Army.

“There is no small match in football again.

“Safety and security are very important aspects of the organization of any sporting event, and we are not unaware of that fact.

“We will still hold a number of meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning to perfect arrangements.”

Governor Umo Eno is expected at both the match and the earlier opening ceremony of the 79th NFF Annual General Assembly alongside Sports Development Minister John Owan Enoh, Permanent Secretary Ismailia Abubakar, Nigeria’s FIFA Council Member and Member of the CAF Executive and Emergency Committees Amaju Melvin Pinnick and Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports Monday Uko.

The visiting Falcons and True Parrots had their first training in Nigeria on Friday, and have been scheduled to have their official training on Saturday evening (5pm) at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Group leaders Nigeria will train at 6pm at the same venue.

The Super Eagles require the minimum win to finish top of the pool, having already qualified for the finals in Cote d’Ivoire early next year following their 3-2 defeat of Sierra Leone in Monrovia on June 18.