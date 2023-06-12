AFCON 2023 qualifier: 21 players hit Super Eagles camp

Twenty-one players have arrived Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia.



The players, who joined up with others in camp, according to the nations team twitter handle @SuperEagles are; Zaidu Sanusi, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi.



Others are; Moses Simon,Adebayo Adeleye, Victor Sochima, Ojo Olorunleke, Chidiebube Duru, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Divine Nwachukwu and Frank Onyeka.



Recall that Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Kevin Akpoguma were early birds in camp.



Meanwhile, the team commenced training on Monday ahead of the clash in Monrovia.