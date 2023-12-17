AFCON 2023 Promo: Ecobank rewards 50 customers In first monthly draws

Ecobank Nigeria has rewarded 50 of its customers in the first draw of its “Save and Score” promo.

The promo was initiated by the bank in November and is expected to run till January 6, 2024.

It was inspired by the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, is the official sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023. The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the biggest event in Africa, will kick off on 13 January 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire.

The promo gives an opportunity to 10 customers of the bank to win an all-expense paid trip to watch the final match of the AFCON tournament in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire while 100 other customers stand a chance of winning N25,000. It is open to new, existing, and dormant account holders. Customers who make a single deposit of N100,000 and above, maintain a minimum account balance of N100,000 for 30 days, are carded and transact on any of the bank’s digital channels stand a chance of winning.

Speaking on the first draw, Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the bank was impressed with the response of customers to the promo, stressing that the promo was targeted at rewarding loyal and prospective customers of the bank. She urged customers to continue to fund their account to increase their chances of winning. She advised those who are yet to open an account with the bank to do so to participate in the promo and begin to enjoy the bank’s digital offerings and bouquet of products and services.

Prospective customers can open an account on the website (aop.ecobank.com ), download the Xpresspoint Application on Google playstore or visit any of its branches. Dormant account holders can also reactivate their accounts, get their cards and start transacting. Customers can fund their accounts via any of the digital platforms.

Speaking earlier on Ecobank’s sponsorship of the AFCON, Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said “As the pan-African bank, Ecobank is proud to associate with the Confederation of African Football to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, the largest and most-enjoyed football tournament, inspiring passion across Africa. Football transcends borders. It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobank’s commitment to drive regional integration. It is an honour for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.”

Also Read:

Further, he reiterated that “Ecobank carries the pan-African spirit in its DNA, and this partnership with the Confederation of African Football demonstrates its commitment to its pan-African heritage, reinforcing its connection with hundreds of millions of Africans who will be celebrating the magic of football at AFCON 2023. 16 of the 35 African countries in which Ecobank has a presence are among the 24 that are competing in Côte d’Ivoire”.