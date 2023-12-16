AFCON 2023: Nigeria, 23 others submit provisional lists to CAF

One of the highlights of the countdown to the kickoff of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 is the submission of provisional squads by the 24 Participating Member Associations.

According to the Regulations of the tournament, each Member Association qualified for the final tournament are to submit a provisional list of no more than 55 players no later than December 14 2023.

The list of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has since been submitted, it was learnt.

In a related development, the CAF Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations has announced that the final squads for the Final Tournament will comprise of 27 players, from the initial 23 from previous events.

The registration of the four additional players on the final list of is only an option and not an obligation.

The deadline for the submission of the final squads for the tournament is January 3, 2023, exactly 10 days to the opening match.

However, only 23 players will be available for selection for each match during the tournament.

Also, a player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24 hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.

The final tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.