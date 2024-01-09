AFCON 2023: Iheanacho ready to play, says Peseiro + Video of departure from UAE

Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro, says Kelechi Iheanacho is now fully fit to play for the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Paseiro said this in an interview with reporters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, late on Monday.

The Coach, who left with the team aboard a chartered flight for Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, said: “Kelechi will be with us in Cote d’Ivoire.

“He has finished his treatment at Leicester City.”

Peseiro, who will be hosted to a departure dinner alongside the rest of the team by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoi-Olu, on Tuesday before departing for Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday for the championship, was quoted as saying that Iheanacho would now join the rest of the Super Eagles squad for the AFCON after completing his treatment for a muscular injury.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Iheanacho had been sidelined due to injury and was not part of the team’s week-long training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read:

The Leicester City striker stayed at his club to recover fully for the AFCON, which kicks off on Saturday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Super Eagles, the three-time champions, are expected to depart for Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday to participate in the 34th AFCON finals after attending a special dinner to be hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos on Tuesday (today).

The month-long AFCON tournament begins on January 13, 2024 and ends on February 11, 2024 with the Super Eagles expected to kickoff their campaign against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.