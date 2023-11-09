AFCON 2023: CAF launches online ticket sales process

The Confederation of African Football will launch online ticket sales for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 this weekend.

This is towards attracting football fans across the continent and beyond for the showpiece African football event.

Sales will go online on November 11, 2023, with the first phase exclusively for VISA payment card holders.

Two days later, November 13, 2023, public sales will go live on the platform.

The move – a first ever in the history of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations – seeks to provide fans an opportunity to secure their tickets well in advance for the tournament scheduled for January 13 to February 11, 2024 in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

As a sequel to the successful launch for the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League, a dedicated fully functional and user -friendly platform has been developed on the CAF website to create a pleasant and seamless fan experience for interested persons.

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba said CAF was committed to creating access to thousands of football fans who will travel to Cote d’Ivoire to watch the event next year and also ensure that Ivorians have easy access to the competition.

Mosengo-Omba said: “Online tickets will enhance ticketing experience for fans of African football and the general public. The support from the stakeholders has been great and we are hopeful of meeting the increasing demands of the fans and the general public.”

Twenty-five percent of the tickets for the group stage will be available for this phase of sales for fans to secure their seats for the 34th edition of the biennial football fiesta.

Ticket prices range from 5000 FCFA ($8) for Category 3, 10000 FCFA ($16) for Category 2 and 15000 FCFA ($24).

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the group stage with an opportunity of six tickets for each household.