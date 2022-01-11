“I join other Nigerians to wish you a resounding victory as you begin Nigeria’s quest to win the highly coveted African Cup of Nations for the fourth time with your opening match today against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stade Roumde Adjia in Cameroon.”

That was the charge of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Super Eagles ahead of today’s encounter against Egypt in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

According to Tinubu in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “The contest against Egypt will no doubt be a tough one, but I am confident that the true Nigerian spirit of resilience and determination to succeed against all odds will again come to the fore as you take the first step towards the securing ultimate victory in the biennial, apex football competition in Africa.

“The feats of your predecessors in 1980, 1994, and 2013 is a reminder that the task ahead is surmountable and the objective achievable. Let me remind you that you have the support and best wishes of over 200 million your countrymen and women who will be rooting for your victory, beginning with the match against Egypt.

“I wish you an injury-free and victorious encounter.”