AFCON 2021: StarTimes sustains ‘pay-per-day’ plan, as Salah, Mane clash

At last, Liverpool teammates, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal will trade tackle with each other as their coutries clash in the final of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

This is as StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “Football lovers in Nigeria can look forward to this exciting showpiece on StarTimes at the most affordable rate in the market with an option to pay-per-day which is N320 for classic subscribers (antenna users) and N400 for subscribers on super bouquet (StarTimes dish users).

“Active subscribers can watch on the go by downloading StarTimes ON mobile app and linking it to their decoders, at no extra cost, to access the same content on up to three mobile devices. Also, non StarTimes users can also watch live on the StarTimes-ON app at N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with their MTN airtime.”

With a pay-per-day option, football fans can see all the best action of the match live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel.

The Egyptian Pharaohs are chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal’s Teranga Lions anticipate their first title.

Egypt defeated hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde Thursday.

This was Egypt’s third extra time in the tournament, after defeating Ivory Coast in the last 16 and Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time in their semifinal match.



The AFCON final is slated for Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 8 pm, as 2017 runners-up Egypt take on 2019 runners-up Senegal.

Among the European-based stars at AFCON, Mane’s big influence in matches involving Senegal is only comparable to Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah’s influence on Egypt.

Neither player has had the honour of lifting the trophy so far in their illustrious careers.