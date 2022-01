AFCON 2021 Round of 16, QF, SF, Final fixtures, time

The fixtures for the rest of the matches at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations were on Thursday night released.

The fixtures were released for the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final matches after the last groups’ games.

Sunday Jan. 23, 2022

Burkina Faso vs. Gabon 5pm

Sunday Jan. 23, 2022

Nigeria vs. Tunisia 8pm

Monday Jan. 24, 2022

Guinea vs. Gambia 5pm

Monday Jan. 24, 2022

Cameroon vs. Comoros 8pm

Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022

Senegal vs. Cape Verde 5pm

Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022

Morocco vs. Malawi 8pm

Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022

Ivory Coast vs. Egypt 5pm

Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022

Mail vs. Equatorial Guinea 8pm

Quarterfinals

Saturday Jan. 29, 2022

QF1: Guinea/Gambia vs. Cameroon/Comoros 5pm

Saturday Jan. 29, 2022

QF2: Burkina Faso/Gabon vs. Nigeria/Tunisia 8pm

SundayJan. 30, 2022

QF3: Ivory Coast/Egypt vs. Morocco/Malawi 5pm

SundayJan. 30, 2022

QF4: Senegal/Cape Verde vs. Mali/Equatorial Guinea 8pm

Semifinals

Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022

Winner QF2 vs. Winner QF4 8pm

Thursday Feb. 3, 2022

Winner QF3 vs. Winner QF1 8pm

Third Place

Sunday Feb. 6, 2022

Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2 5pm

Finals

Sunday Feb. 6, 2022

Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2 8pm.