AFCON 2021: Pharaohs, Atlas Lions clash in ‘thrilling north African derby’

The Ahmadou Ahidjou stadium in Yaoundé will host the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, quarterfinals between Egypt and Morocco on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the “thrilling North African derby” will see the Pharaohs and Atlas Lions locking horns for a place in the semi-finals, with the title itself as the ultimate target.

This will be the seventh AFCON encounter between Egypt and Morocco, with Morocco winning three of the previous six, drawing one and losing two.

Egypt won the most recent of such encounter, the quarterfinals in 2017, defeating Morocco by a lone goal.

Egypt had won each of their last four quarterfinal matches at the AFCON, having progressed in just one of their previous five such games in the competition, losing four.

Morocco have won six of their last eight AFCON matches with two draws, scoring in every game in this edition.

They’re looking to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since finishing runners-up to Tunisia in 2004.

Egypt have conceded just seven goals in their 20 games at the AFCON since 2010, with 14 wins, three draws and three loses, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Only Gambia this year have conceded fewer goals per game (0.25, 1/4) than the Pharaohs (0.35).

Morocco’s Romain Saiss has accumulated an expected goal tally of 1.99 from his five attempts at the 2021 AFCON, the highest of any player in this year’s competition.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s side know that the derby is one important step towards the title they are chasing since winning their only trophy back in 1976.

Having won three games and drawn one in this tournament, Achraf Hakimi and teammates produced some very good performances to reach the quarterfinals in style.

A slow start for Carlos Queiroz’s team was followed by steady and convincing results.

After losing 1-0 to Nigeria, Egypt has not conceded a goal, beating Guinea Bissau and Sudan, before requiring penalties to oust Cote d’Ivoire.

The Pharaohs would hope their superstar, Mohamed Salah, would be in form once again as they know the mission against Morocco would not be an easy one.

It is hoped that this derby of the North African giants would meet the billing as a thriller, with all the nerve-wracking excitement that comes with the rivalry between the two teams at the end of the day.