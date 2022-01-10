AFCON 2021: Nigeria vs Egypt live on StarTimes

Super Eagles of Nigeria will open their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday at 5 pm live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel.

The 33rd Cup of Nations was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

StarTimes is broadcasting all 52 matches live and in full high-definition on its sports channels as well as streaming service StarTimes ON.

This will be the ninth encounter between Nigeria and Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria lead with three wins to Egypt’s two, although their last encounter in 2010 went to the Pharaohs (3-1 in the group phase).

However, Egypt are unbeaten in each of their last 16 group matches at the Africa Cup of Nations with 12 wins and 4 draws. Their last defeat in the group phase dates back to the 2004 tournament (1-2 v Algeria).

Nigeria will face Sudan on January 15, and Guinea-Bissau on January 19.

StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “Football lovers in Nigeria can look forward to this exciting showpiece on StarTimes at the most affordable rate in the market with an option to pay-per-day. Active subscribers can watch on the go by downloading StarTimes ON mobile app and linking it to their decoders, at no extra cost, to access the same content on up to three mobile devices. Also, non-subscribers can also watch live on the StarTimes-ON app at N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with their MTN airtime.”