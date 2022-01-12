AFCON 2021: Nigeria tackles Sudan for Round 16 slot on DStv, GOtv

As the action gets underway at the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon, football fans can catch all of the matches on SuperSport via DStv and GOtv and root for their favourite teams.

Round 2 of the Group Stage of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 begins with Cameroon taking on Ethiopia in a Group A clash in Yaounde on the early evening of January 13.

The Walia Ibex will be underdogs against the Indomitable Lions, but Coach Wubetu Abate is backing his side to make life tough for the hosts.

“We need to remain focused and disciplined, these will be the important things for us at this AFCON,” said Abate.

“We know the challenge that lies ahead of us, but we are capable of qualifying for the next round,” he added.

January 14 opens with heavyweight Senegal tackling Guinea in Baffousam in the afternoon clash and the Teranga Lions looking to underline their status as one of the tournament favourites.

“I want this Africa Cup of Nations. I have been running after it since 1999,” said Senegal Coach, Aliou Cisse.

Friday also features Malawi v Zimbabwe and Morocco v Comoros, before Gabon sets to upset Ghana in a Group C clash at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the late kick-off.

The Panthers will hope Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is firing on all cylinders following his recent troubles at Premier League club, Arsenal.

January 15 is all about Group D, with Nigeria tackling Sudan, before Egypt takes on Guinea-Bissau.

The Pharaohs are the most successful team in AFCON history and Coach Carlos Queiroz is feeling the pressure to deliver a record-extending eighth continental title.

“We know the history that Egypt has with the Africa Cup of Nations, it is a tournament that this team is strongly associated with. We enjoy this expectation and hope to rise to the challenge of winning the trophy,” said the Portuguese.

The second round of Group Stage games wraps up on January 16, with the pick of the clashes coming from Group F, with Gambia looking to upset Mali at the Limbe Stadium.

The Scorpions are debutants at the AFCON and claiming the scalp of a heavyweight like Mali would be a glorious chapter in their football history.

