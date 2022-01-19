AFCON 2021: New legs Eagles end first half goalless against Wild Dogs

The almost all new legs introduced by Coach Augustine Eguavoen in the last group match against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations have ended the first half of the clash goalless.

Eguavoen retained only three players who played the first two group matches in his starting line up for this evening.

The final Group D match saw only three of the usual suspects in the line up: Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Others are starting first time since they began their campaign in Cameroon.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho returned to the goal post after deputising for Maduka Okoye.

He has Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collin, Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi as defenders.

Nigeria’s midfield will be marshalled by Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Nwakali, while Iheanacho and Sadiq will lead the former African champions assault in the attack.

The substitutes are John Noble, Maduka Okoye, Peter Olayinka, Kenneth Omeruo, Simon Moses, Taiwo Awoniyi, Henry Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa, Frank Onyeka, Ndah, Samuel Chukwueze and Zaidu Sanusi.

Chidozie Awaziem, who recently returned from injury, is conspicuously missing on the list for the tie.

Nigeria leads Group D with six points while Guinea-Bissau have only one point from two games.