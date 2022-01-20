AFCON 2021: Naira rain for Super Eagles

Members of the Super Eagles will begin to smile to the bank as cash rewards have been rolling in after their superlative display in the group stage at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday at the Super Eagles camp in Garoua, broke the news to the players

Emefiele, who delivered the message on behalf the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), said the team will pocket Naira equivalent of $80, 000,00 for the eight goals so far scored at the tournament.

He also said CACOVID has promised to raise the ante in the knockout stage, as the Super Eagles players will get Naira equivalent of $50,000.00 for each goal scored.

“CACOVID is very happy with your performance in the preliminaries. That is why Aliko (Dangote) and other members said I should be here to deliver the good message to you all.

“We are very proud of you and we want to continue doing that. I’m sure one or two members of the Presidential delegation will also be here and you will receive more rewards.

“Femi Otedola himself told me that he has an equivalent of $250,000.00 in the bank if you lift the trophy.

“I also heard Allen (Onyema) was here and he has also promised the sum of N50,000.000 if you win the tournament.

“Now, all you need is to remain focused and make the country proud. Football plays greater role in unifying the country. So, we ‘ll continue to give you our support in order to ensure you emerge victorious,” Emefiele assured.