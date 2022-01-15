AFCON 2021: Moses Simon wins Man of the Match

Super Eagles midfielder, Moses Simon, has been adjudged Man of the Match against Sudan at the ongoing AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

The Nantes of France star beats other top performers like Kelechi Iheanacho, Joe Aribo and Taiwo Awoniyi to the award.

Simon, who was the Tormentor-in-Chief of the Sudanese, crowned his effort with the third goal early in the second half.

The pacy will aim at shining once again when the Nigerian side file out against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

Simon has assisted to claim six points from two matches in Group D at the tournament.