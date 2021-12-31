AFCON 2021: Iheanacho charges African countries to show class

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has called on all African teams to prove their quality when the African Cup of Nations kicks off later this month.

Over the last few weeks, there have been a lot of shenanigans, mainly from Europe, with most clubs calling for the postponement of Africa’s biggest event.

Even though it is just nine days to the tournament, the bickering has not stopped, and as time goes on, it seems as though the European club sides are making purposeful efforts to prevent their players from representing their countries.

An example of such a case is that of Nigeria’s Super Eagles Emmanuel Dennis.

However, the Leicester City man believes that Africa deserves better and can prove that they deserve better by showing quality on the pitch.

“We need to keep doing what we’re doing and do our best and keep showing the world that Africa deserves more and there are more opportunities for good footballers over there,” Iheanacho told Talksports.

“Our competition needs to be looked at as well but I think we need to prove with our play that our competition is underrated by doing extraordinary things on the pitch, by scoring goals, by performing really well so when we do that it will speak for itself.”

Nevertheless, it does not seem like Iheanacho’s statements will end anything anytime soon because the European clubs’ major bone of contention is that the AFCON falls at the time of the season when they need their players most.

Iheanacho is part of Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the competition, which kicks off on January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.