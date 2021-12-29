AFCON 2021: Guinea open camp in Rwanda, release final team list

FERWAFA, the Rwandan football body, on Wednesday confirmed that its senior men’s national team, Amavubi, will play two international matches against the Syli Nationale of Guinea.

The Guinean side, who are bound for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, arrived in Kigali on Tuesday.

They are there for a training camp which ends on January 6.

FERWAFA disclosed that Rwanda will play the two friendly matches against Guinea on Sunday and four days later at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Meanwhile, Guinea’s head coach, Kaba Diawara, has made it clear that camping in Rwanda would give them a good environment to prepare better for the upcoming AFCON in Cameroon.

“Playing the two friendly matches will also help our team get good match practice and plan tactics,” Diawara added.

The Syli Nationale are placed in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and open their campaign against Malawi on January 10.

Already, Diawara will be missing key defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba who withdrew from the squad due to injury.

At the 2019 AFCON held in Egypt, the Syli Nationale reached the round of 16 before losing 0-3 to eventual champions Algeria.

Below is Guinea’s squad for the 2021 AFCON:

Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara (Horoya), Aly Keita (Ostersund), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians)

Defenders: Fode Camara (Horoya), Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys), Ibrahima Conte (Niort), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv), Gaoussou Yousouf Siby (Wakrya), Saidou Sow (St Etienne), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France)

Midfielders: Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos), Ibrahima Cisse (Seraing), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin), Amadou Diawara (Roma), Mamadou Kane (Neftci), Naby Keita (Liverpool), Mory Konate (St Truiden), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya)

Forwards: Mohamed Bayo (Clermont), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven), Jose Kante (Kairat), Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC).