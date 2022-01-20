AFCON 2021: Equatorial Guinea qualify again to end Sierra Leone’s good run

Equatorial Guinea reached the last 16 stage at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 on Thursday.

In the match which ended with the Leone Stars being eliminated, Pablo Ganet curled in from the edge of the area to net the only goal seven minutes before the break.

Sierra Leone had needed a point to progress, but 37-year-old striker Kei Kamara saw his 84th-minute penalty kick saved by Jesus Owono.

Equatorial Guinea thus finished second in Group E behind Côte d’Ivoire who beat defending champions Algeria 3-1 in Douala.

Juan Micha’s side will now face the winners of Group F, which can be any one of The Gambia, Mali and Tunisia, on Wednesday.

Finishing second behind Côte d’Ivoire continues Equatorial Guinea’s proud record of always progressing past the group stage on their appearances at the Nations Cup.

The Nzalang Nacional (National Thunder) were quarter-finalists on their debut as co-hosts in 2012 before finishing fourth three years later as sole organisers.

Group E’s Final Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Côte d’Ivoire 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7

Equatorial Guinea 3 2 0 1 2 1 +1 6

Sierra Leone 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2

Algeria 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1