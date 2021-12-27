AFCON 2021: Eguavoen dreads Egypt’s Pharoahs

Nigeria national team caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen said the game against Egypt in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group stage will not be an “easy mission.”

“I faced Egypt as a player and a coach so the game in the Africa Cup of Nations won’t be easy mission,” Eguavoen was quoted as saying on Nigeria Football Federation channel.

The 56-year-old Eguavoen played as a defender for the Nigerian national team from 1987 to 1998.

Egypt will face Nigeria on 11 January in the first round of Group D games in the biennial Nations Cup in Cameroon, which includes Sudan and minnows Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles are bidding to snatch their 4th Africa Cup of Nations title after previously claiming it in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Meanwhile, the Pharaohs will be looking to win an eighth African Nations Cup, which they last claimed in 2010.

“We will do our best to study the tactics of Egypt national team. We expect Egypt national team coach will do the same issue as Nigeria is a bid team in Africa.

“We started our preparations for the game against Egypt and we will continue until the game,” the Nigerian coach added.