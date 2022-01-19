AFCON 2021: Eagles fly past Guinea-Bissau, wait for Round of 16 opponent

Goals from Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong were all the Super Eagles needed to secure victory over Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau in their final group game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

With nine points from three games, Nigeria sealed the top spot but will have to wait for her Round of 16 opponents after conclusion of Group E and F preliminary games.

Though, speculations are rife that Nigeria will play against Malawi, who finished as one of the best losers but the three-time African champions opponents can only be decided after Thursday’s games.

While Malawi is waiting on the wings, Nigeria could also be drawn against other best losers based on the number of points and goal accrued from their various groups.

However, battle for table toppers and the best losers in Group E and Group F, is still open as all the teams stand the chance of progressing and getting eliminated.

Nigeria came close to scoring through Semi Ajayi’s header in the 14th minute of the tie. The West Brom defender nodded a set piece from Kelechi Nwankali.

A begging chance feel at Sadiq Umar but the striker fluffed it in the 24th minutes of the encounter.

Shortly before the referee sounded the whistle for half time, Guinea-Bissau’s Joginho came close to breaking the deadlock with a strike from 25-yard but his effort missed target by whiskers.

Much maligned Umar finally opened his AFCON goal account with a simple tap in in the 55th minute. He connect a low cross from the right flank to put Nigeria in the lead.

Nigeria increased the tally through Troost-Ekong’s tap in 65th minute of the tie.

The Austin Eguavoen lads will play their next game on Sunday at 8pm.