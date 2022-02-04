AFCON 2021: Cameroons’ Managerlaments defeat, admits Egypts’ supremacy

Cameroon National team Manager Antonio Conceiçao has expressed sadness at his team’s failure to reach the finals of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), still, admitted that the host team lost to a better side.

Cameroon side were knocked out of the tournament after losing 1-3 to Egypt in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw after extra time in the semifinals Thursday in Yaounde, the Cameroon capital city.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Conceiçao lamented that his team’s missed chances at goal, adding that the Egyptians exploited their weaknesses.

“The team played well during the 90 minutes trying to score goals but we didn’t succeed.

“We are as sad as the 27 million Cameroonians, but I think the Egyptian team knew how to counter us.

“We’re sad but it’s the reality,” he said.

The Manager admitted that his boys lost steam after a very intense first half and failed to conserve their energy for the later part of the game.

He disclosed: “The players felt some signs of fatigue at the end of the match, especially after a very physical and intense first half.

“We had tried to save our energy to counter the opponent but in vain.”

The hosts saw their hopes of AFCON glory and a sixth title on home soil ended in cruel fashion.

The defeat comes as a major blow to the hosts, whose troubled tournament was overshadowed by the stadium crush that led to eight deaths last week.

However, they must still get through a third-place play-off against Burkina Faso Saturday as they seek to end their campaign on a high. NAN