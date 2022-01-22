AFCON 2021: CAF name Eguavoen Group stage’s Best Coach

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen as the Best Coach of the preliminary stage of the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Eguavoen led the Nigerian side to an emphatic nine points in Group D, just as Nigeria were the only side that claimed maximum points to go through to the next round of the competition.

Reacting to the honour done him, Eguavoen on his Twitter handle wrote; “Many thanks to the Confederation of African Football for this award.

“The Best Coach of the Group stage wouldn’t have been possible without my fantastic group of players and colleagues.

“Thank you Nigerians for your support. It’s needed now, more than ever.”

Eguavoen-led Super Eagles will face off against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia tomorrow in Round of 16 clash in Garoua. The tie is slated to kick off at 8pm.