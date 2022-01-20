AFCON 2021: Akanni advises Eguavoen on Round of 16

Ex-Nigerian international, Waidi Akanni, has urged Austin Eguavoen, the Interim Manager of the Super Eagles, to stick to his line up in the opening match in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Akanni said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday after the Eagles qualification.

He said: “We are so proud of our performance.

“It’s no fluke.

“Super Eagles are soaring again.

“I strongly believe in the ability of the coach and the dedication and determination of the boys.

“I’d suggest that we stick to the line up in the opening match against Egypt.

“I strongly believe that the line up is the best.

“Every player in the first match was outstanding.

“I believe with this and slight adjustment here and there, which depends on the style of play of our opponents, we will come through this round effortlessly.”

The Super Eagles maintained their winning streak at the ongoing African Cup of Nations defeating Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their last Group D match of the competition.

Sadiq Umar and Captain William Troost-Ekong gave the three-time champions the 100 per cent scorecard in the group stage.

Akanni also advised that the team’s substitutions should be used tactically in case of penalties.

He said: “Knock out stages are differently approached since there must be a winner henceforth.

“Our team shouldn’t be overconfident having won all the three games of the preliminary.

“Secondly, team subs must be used tactically so that in case of penalty shootout, we will have the best results.

“But l am confident Eguavoen and his boys will do well in the Round of 16.”

NAN reports that Nigeria with nine points alongside Egypt with seven points will proceed to the next round from Group D.