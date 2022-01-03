AFCON 2021: Ahmed Musa hits Super Eagles’ camp

Super Eagles’ skipper, Ahmed Musa has finally arrived national team’s camp in Abuja ahead of the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Fatih Karagurumruk of Turkey winger was the 14th player to team up with other players in camp.

Other players already in camp are; Maduka Okoye, Zaidu Sanusi, Moses Simon, Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Daniel Akpeyi, Sadiq Umar, Olisa Ndah, John Noble and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 29-year-old striker is an asset for the Super Eagles squad and it is expected that he will make a difference in the competition.

Musa who played for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, returned to European football in order to be fully prepared for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen will be counting on the attacking skills of Ahmed Musa during the AFCON.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom-based players named on the roster are expected to begin arriving the training camp.

Alex Iwobi (Everton), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), William Troost-Ekong (Watford), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers), Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho (both Leicester) are the United Kingdom-based players.

The Super Eagles will train on Wednesday morning before flying out to Garoua, Cameroon in the evening.

The tournament is slated to kick off from Sunday 9 January to 6 February this year.

Lookman nominated for Leicester’s Goal of the Month

Super Eagles hopeful, Ademola Lookman, has been double nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for December 2021.

After recovering from health issues, the 2017 U20 World Cup winner with England was in superb goalscoring form for the Foxes, netting in back-to-back Premier League games against Manchester City and Liverpool and the two goals have been shortlisted.

There are ten strikes nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month and the club has asked their fans to choose the best effort.

Eight players have been nominated for the award with in-form midfielder James Maddison also twice making the shortlist, while Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka, Youri Tielemans, Ethan Fitzhugh and Sophie Howard are also in contention for the accolade.

Against Manchester City on Boxing Day, Lookman reduced the deficit to 4-2 just before the hour mark when he slotted home under pressure after compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho, set him up.

The RB Leipzig loanee scored for the second time in three days fourteen minutes into the second half against Liverpool, weaving his way into the area before firing past Alisson at his near post in a 1-0 win versus Liverpool.

Lookman was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but did not make the finalized roster because he has not yet been cleared by FIFA to represent the three-time African champions at international level.

UFC Champion wants clause for Tyson Fury Wilder fights

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said his next contract with the mixed martial arts promotion must include a clause that allows him to cross over into boxing.

Ngannou, who knocked out Stipe Miocic last March to win the heavyweight title, has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC in recent months, though the organisation’s president Dana White said this week that he recently had a “good talk” with the French-Cameroonian.

Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the 35-year-old is already looking ahead to a potential boxing venture – something he has mentioned before.

“It’s always been down the line; this is something that I’m not taking my eyes off,” Ngannou told TMZ.

“This is gonna happen either way. Even if I stay… Even if, or when, the UFC and I finalise a [new] deal, the boxing part has to be in it.

“I can’t see myself retiring without boxing.”

Ngannou (16-3 in MMA) has a background in boxing and is widely considered the most ferocious power-puncher in UFC history.

He has secured 12 of his professional MMA wins via knockout. Eight of those 12 KO victories have come in the first round, with three of them earned within the first minute.

“Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder – I would like to test myself to their level,” Ngannou said, when asked whom he would like to box.

“It’s not the same sport, but I’m the champion, so I’m in the top in this division. At the end of the day, it’s just about throwing hands, throwing punches, having a good delivery system to throw those bombs.

“I’m sure that if I deliver my own punches pretty good, I can [do] some damage.”

Ngannou, who is on a five-fight win streak, has not competed since winning the heavyweight title against Miocic – who outpointed Ngannou in the pair’s first meeting, in 2018.

Meanwhile, former teammate Gane is 10-0, having fought and won three times in 2021.

The most recent of those victories saw the Frenchman stop Derrick Lewis in the third round to win the interim heavyweight title.

Man City plan £150m spending spree

Premier League leaders Manchester City reportedly have a £150m budget for the January transfer window.

The Citizens have already done some business this month, following confirmation of Ferran Torres’s €55m (£46.3m) move back to Spain with Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola has been heavily linked with signing a new centre-forward for several months and now that his squad are one forward light, a potential move in this month’s window is now a possibility.

According to Club_app, via the Manchester Evening News, the sale of Torres means City’s transfer budget for the winter window has increased from £84m to around £150m.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane remains Guardiola’s primary target, while Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic are other names the Citizens are closely monitoring.

As well as the mid-season sale of Torres, the summer departures of Angelino to RB Leipzig, Jack Harrison to Leeds United and Lukas Nmecha to Wolfsburg for a combined total of £34.92m, according to transfermarkt, have provided more funds for the English top-flight champions.

CR7 installs Oxygen Chamber to improve fitness level

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly installed a high-tech oxygen chamber in his home to help improve his fitness.

Ronaldo, 36, has managed to continue his impressive goalscoring record since joining Manchester United from Juventus last summer.

He’s now scored 14 goals in 20 games this season but has faced criticism for his work-rate in matches, with some questioning his suitability for interim manager Ralf Ragnick’s high-pressing brand of football.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo has now taken steps to improve his fitness by installing a hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) machine at his home in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

The specially designed chamber will reportedly allow Ronaldo to repair damaged tissue quicker using pure oxygen delivered at an elevated atmospheric level.

The Portugal international is said to have used the same machine to speed up his recovery from a knee injury he sustained in the Euro 2016 final against France.

A source close to Ronaldo told The Sun: “Everyone knows Cristiano is a fitness fanatic and totally dedicated to being in the best shape he can be.

“He’s used oxygen chambers before in his career but they are not as easy to find in the UK so he decided to buy one and have it installed at his house.

“It means if he ever feels a twinge he can go and use it and get the benefits.

“These are the reasons why he misses so few games due to injury.”

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension with Chelsea

Thiago Silva has extended his Chelsea contract by one year and will remain at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Silva, 37, signed for Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as a key player for head coach Thomas Tuchel.

In total he has made 54 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping his new side to win the Champions League at the end of last season.

Silva said in a statement published on Chelsea’s website: “To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

“I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “Thiago Silva’s experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

“We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch.”

AS Monaco appoint Philippe Clement new coach

AS Monaco has announced the arrival of Philippe Clement as coach. The 47-year-old Flemish coach has signed a contract for 3 seasons.

With three consecutive Belgian league titles to his name, a wealth of experience in European competitions (40 matches as head coach) and a career marked by constant progress, Philippe Clement has signed with AS Monaco until June 30th, 2024.

At the end of a rich football career which saw him play more than 500 professional matches, including 38 caps for the Red Devils and a place in the 1998 World Cup in France, Philippe Clement started coaching in 2011.

He coached the U21 team (2011-12) and then became assistant coach at Club Brugge KV for 5 seasons (2012-17). In the summer of 2017, he was appointed head coach of Waasland-Beveren, where he promptly made his mark in the Jupiler Pro League.

He was quickly spotted and recruited by KRC Genk, a club with whom he managed to win the Belgian league title in 2019, only 18 months after his arrival. After winning his first trophy as a young coach, the multilingual technician (Flemish, English, French), who plays with a dominant and offensive style of play, returned to Club Brugge KV the following summer, where he developed many young talents, impressing especially in the Champions League.

In the capital of West Flanders, he won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Jupiler Pro League, was twice voted coach of the year and won a Belgian Supercup.

Oleg Petrov, Vice President and CEO: “We are pleased about the arrival of Philippe Clement at AS Monaco. His proven ability to bring out the best in young and talented teams while achieving ever higher goals throughout his career makes him the right person to logically continue, with our ambition intact, the chapter we opened at the beginning of last season, aimed at bringing AS Monaco back among the elite of French football and onto the European stage in a sustainable manner.”