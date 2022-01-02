AFCON 2021: 11 foreign players now in Super Eagles’ camp

A total of 11 foreign players are now present in the Super Eagles camp at the Bolton White Hotel, Abuja ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Moses Simon from FC Nantes of France was the latest to hit the camp.

He arrived late on Saturday.

This was after the arrival of Chidozie Awaziem (Alayanspor, Turkey), Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos, Greece), and Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic).

The other six players already in camp are Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble (Enyimba FC) and Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany).

No fewer than 17 more players are still being expected in the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2021 AFCON, with the first training expected to commence at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Sunday (today).

Super Eagles Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, who confirmed the training on Sunday morning, said it will commence by 5pm.

NAN also reports that the last time the team trained at the stadium was in preparation for 2015 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

The 2021 AFCON group stage will see Nigeria in Group D taking on Egypt on January 11, Sudan on January 15 and Guinea Bissau on January 19, with all three matches taking place at the Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon.

Other players still being expected include the England-based Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City FC, Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC), Alex Iwobi (Everton FC), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), William Ekong (Watford FC, England) and Frank Onyeka of Brentford FC.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye of Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyrone Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain) and Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain) are expected to be at the camp.

The rest are Odion Jude Ighalo of Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain), Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey) and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland).

The AFCON 2021, which is scheduled to kick-off on January 9, is expected to end on February 6.