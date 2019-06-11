Victor Baribote, former Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation, says the country is in high expectations from the Gernort Rohr’s 23-man Super Eagles squad, ahead of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

Baribote said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja, while reacting to the selection of the squad.

He noted that he and other Nigerian football enthusiasts would want the country to lift the trophy for the fourth time in Egypt.

He said: “As a Nigerian, I wish the players in the squad the best of luck to lift the Cup.

“The list is okay based on the coach’s assessment; so, what we are expecting now is good result, not excuses.”

He, however, congratulated the players who made the squad, urging them not to disappoint Nigerians.

According to the former NFF vice-president, the secret of success of every team is cohesion and team work.

He advised the players to play as a team in Egypt to enable them to go far in the competition.

NAN reports that Gernot Rohr and the players are already in Ismailia, Egypt, for one-week intensive pre-AFCON camping.

The Eagles will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their last warm-up fixture on this weekend.

The final 23-man squad are:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa).

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain).