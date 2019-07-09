Tunisia edged past Ghana 5-4 on penalties in their last-16 tie on Monday, after a 1-1 extra-time draw, to take the last place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Ferjani Sassi netted the decisive kick in the shootout as Tunisia kept up their unconvincing progress in the tournament where they next meet rookies Madagascar in the last eight on Thursday.

Tunisia opened the scoring against the run of play when striker Taha Yassine Khenissi netted 17 minutes from time.

But an own goal in stoppage time let Ghana back in and forced the game into extra time as defender Rami Bedoui, who had just come on in a bid to shore up the defence, headed into his own net attempting to clear a lofted free kick from Jordan Ayew.