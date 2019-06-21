Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, SuperSport, has unveiled a host of big names to provide expert analyses of the tournament to ensure that the 2019 African Cup of Nation is more than a mere spectacle of soccer action. This will give DStv and GOtv subscribers, in addition to the analyses, background stories, colour pieces and breaking news.

The big names, drawn from across Africa, include Jay Jay Okocha, Joseph Yobo and Laryea Kingston,decorated former South African national team coach, Pitso Mosimane, Musa Otieno (Kenya), David Obua (Uganda) Tinashe Nengomashe (Zimbabwe), Teko Modise (South Africa), Shaun Bartlett (South Africa) and Oliveira Goncalves (Angola, Maximo).

Each match on DStv’s SS7 and GOtv’s Select 4 will include a one-hour build-up, plus a post-match wrap designed to give fans the full picture. Selected matches will also broadcast on DStv’s SS8 and SS10, while GOtvviewers can catch selected matches on Select 2 and Select 5.

Furthermore, SuperSport will have crews on hand to document the activities in each group to ensure fans are kept in the know about whatever happens on and off the field.

In-the-field reporters include Nigeria’s Chizom Ezeoke as well as Thato Moeng (SA), James Wokabi (Kenya) and Silvio Ivan Capuepe (Angola). Frontline studio presenters will be Carol Tshabalala, Mozes Priaz, Julia Stuart, Neil Andrews and Lwazi Ziqubu.

Supplementary programmes will add depth to the coverage with several exciting shows. These include How Far Africa, a light-hearted Saturday morning show to showcase the variety of nations participating in the tournament; and Master Plan, an interactive show focusing on the strategic tactical analysis of the game, usingtechnology such as telestrator, touch screen and player tracking data.