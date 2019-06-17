Former African champions, the Super Eagles, have departed their training camp in Ismailia for Alexandria ahead of the much-awaited 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The national team’s official Twitter handle: @NGSuperEagles, stated: “After a week of intensive training and hard work ahead of the #TotalAFCON2019, we will be leaving Ismailia this afternoon for Alexandria where we will play all our Group B games.

“Thank you Ismailia.

“We appreciate the support of Nigerians in Cairo who visited us in camp just to wish the team a very successful #TotalAFCON2019 campaign.

“We will not disappoint you.”

The Gernot Rohr side will kick off their campaign at the biennial competition against Burundi on Saturday.

The tie is slated to kick off at 6pm.