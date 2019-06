The Africa Cup of Nations will begin in Egypt on June 21, 2019.

The now bigger AFCON, with Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group B, will end on July 19, 2019.

Below are the full fixtures and groups pairings for the 24 teams:

DAY 1: 21/06/19

8:00pm – Egypt vs Zimbabwe

2:30pm – Congo DR vs Uganda

DAY 2: 22/06/19

5:00pm – Nigeria vs Burundi

8:00pm – Guinea vs Madagascar

DAY 3: 23/06/19

2:30pm – Morocco vs Namibia

5:00pm – Senegal vs Tanzania

8:00pm – Algeria vs Kenya

DAY 4: 24/06/19

2:30pm – Côte d’Ivoire vs South Africa

5:00pm – Tunisia vs Angola

8:00pm – Mali vs Mauritania

DAY 5: 25/06/19

5:00pm – Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau

8:00pm – Ghana vs Benin

DAY 6: 26/06/19

2:30pm – Nigeria vs Guinea

5:00pm – Uganda vs Zimbabwe

8:00pm – Egypt vs Congo DR

DAY 7: 27/06/19

2:30pm – Madagascar vs Burundi

5:00pm – Senegal vs Algeria

8:00pm – Kenya vs Tanzania

DAY 8: 28/06/19

2:30pm – Tunisia vs Mali

5:00pm – Morocco vs Côte d’Ivoire

8:00pm – South Africa vs Namibia

DAY 9: 29/06/19

2:30pm – Mauritania vs Angola

5:00pm – Cameroon vs Ghana

8:00pm – Benin vs Guinea-Bissau

DAY 10: 30/06/19

4:00pm – Burundi vs Guinea

4:00pm – Madagascar vs Nigeria

7:00pm – Zimbabwe vs Congo DRC

7:00pm – Uganda vs Egypt

DAY 11: 01/07/19

4:00pm – Namibia vs Côte d’Ivoire

4:00pm – South Africa vs Morocco

7:00pm – Tanzania vs Algeria

7:00pm – Kenya vs Senegal

DAY 12: 02/07/19

4:00pm – Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana

4:00pm – Benin vs Cameroon

7:00pm – Angola vs Mali

7:00pm – Mauritania vs Tunisia

GROUP A

1 Congo DR

2 Egypt

3 Uganda

4 Zimbabwe

GROUP B

1 Burundi

2 Guinea

3 Madagascar

4 Nigeria

GROUP C

1 Algeria

2 Kenya

3 Senegal

4 Tanzania

GROUP D

1 Côte d’Ivoire

2 Morocco

3 Namibia

4 South Africa

GROUP E

1 Angola

2 Mali

3 Mauritania

4 Tunisia

GROUP F

1 Benin

2 Cameroon

3 Ghana

4 Guinea-Bissau