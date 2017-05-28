AFCON 2019 qualifier: Injury blow for South Africa ahead Eagles clash

LATEST NEWS:
9085676.jpg
"For this camp, my assistants will be Thabo Senong and Molefi Ntseki, Alex Heredia goalkeeper coach & Kabelo, fitness trainer. This should have been flagged up earlier for us, the problem is that we don't have too many training sessions,” Baxter said on Bafana’s Twitter account.

Head Coach, Stuart Baxter, has confirmed that several of his players in the Bafana Bafana camp are currently being treated for injuries.

The Englishman announced Thulani Hlatshwayo as his permanent national team captain on Monday, after the team reported to Bafana camp on Sunday.

Bafana will jet off to Nigeria on June 7, where they will continue preparations for South Africa’s upcoming Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles on June 10.

However, Bafana confirmed that Lebogang Manyama, Andile Jali, Tokelo Rantie, Tiyani Mabunda, Aubrey Ngoma, Rivaldo Coetzee and Eric Mathoho are all currently being treated for their respective injuries.

"Manyama, Jali, Rantie, Mabunda, Ngoma, Coetzee & Mathoho all carrying (an) assortment of injuries. Being treated by @BafanaBafana medical team.

“Manyama, Jali, Rantie, Mabunda, Ngoma, Coetzee & Mathoho all carrying (an) assortment of injuries. Being treated by @BafanaBafana medical team.

“We will make the final call after scans as Rantie and Coetzee need to go for scans. We will also check them ourselves,” Baxter confirmed.


