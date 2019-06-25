The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria bubbled specially on Monday evening after news came that France-based forward Samuel Kalu had been declared fit to future at the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations after another test in Cairo.

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor informed that Team Doctor Ibrahim Gyaran travelled to the Egyptian capital with Kalu to conduct the test alongside a Confederation of African Football medical officer.

“Kalu has been declared fit to play as from now. His featuring in Wednesday’s match against Guinea however depends on if he is picked by the technical crew led by Coach Gernot Rohr,” Achor said from the team’s Helnan Palestine Hotel in Alexandria.

The pacy Girondins Bordeaux of France ace, who also performed creditably as a wing back in the AFCON 2019 ticket-winning 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2018, had fallen while about to take a corner kick at training in Alexandria on Friday evening.

He was quickly stabilized but taken to hospital for a round of tests, where he was said to be dehydrated and needed to take more fluids.

The scare knocked him out of reckoning for selection for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat of Burundi in Nigeria’s first match of the 2019 AFCON at the Alexandria Stadium.