Skipper John Obi Mikel and 18 other players are early birds as Super Eagles camp officially opened in Asaba, Delta State on Sunday ahead of the African Cup of Nations 2019.

The biennial championship is slated for between June 21 and July 19 in Egypt.

The players in camp alongside the team’s captain are Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho’s, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins and Moses Simon.

Others are Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Oghenekaro Etebo’s, John Ogu and Victor Osimhen.

More players are expected in camp as they begin to jostle for shirts on Monday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

This first phase of camping will also take in a friendly match against equally Egypt-bound Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8.

Players and officials will travel to the Egyptian city of Ismailia the following day aboard a chartered flight, where they will stay at the Hotel Mercure and spend a full week perfecting tactics and strategies, before taking on Africa’s number one-ranked team Senegal in another friendly in Ismailia.

On June 17, the three-time champions will travel to Alexandria, venue of their Group B matches against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.