Wilfried Zaha’s goal gave Ivory Coast a 1-0 victory over Mali in an all West African round of 16 clash at the Suez Stadium, as the Elephants progressed to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zaha ensured the Ivorians remain on course to win a third title by stabbing home on 76 minutes to book a quarter-final showdown with Algeria.

The two sides played out to a goalless 45 minutes with Mali having the better of the chances in the game.

Moussa Marega was doing a lot of running into the Ivorians defence but couldn’t find the right connection to open the scoring in the first half.

Jonathan Kodjia had chance to register his name on the score sheet at the other end but couldn’t hit the target from an acute angle

However, it was Zaha who struck 14 minutes from time to send the Elephants into the last eight of the tournament.

The two-time champions join Algeria, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Benin in the final eight.