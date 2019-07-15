Algeria have reached the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the semifinal on Sunday.

Riyad Mahrez was the winner of the match as his last-gasp goal through a well-taken free kick sent his team to their first final in 29 years.

The North African last reached the final of the competition in 1990 when they hosted and won.

They defeated Nigeria 2-1 in Cairo, Egypt.

The Super Eagles went behind five minutes to halftime when defender Williams Troost-Ekong deflected a cross from Mahrez into his own net.

Nigeria kept up the pressure as they sought an equaliser in the second half, with Algeria missing several chances to double their lead.

The equaliser finally came in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot, as Odion Ighalo benefited from a VAR-awarded penalty.

Meanwhile, a Dylan Bronn own goal inside 10 minutes of added time saw Senegal book their first Africa Cup of Nations final slot in 17 years after beating Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles 1-0 in a drama-filled match at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday night.

A fully contested tie saw the two sides miss a penalty each late in the second half, eight minutes apart.

Tunisia had the first after 72 minutes, which Ferjani Sassi miss, while Senegal had their own in the 80th minute, missed by Henri Saivet.

Algeria will battle Senegal in the final, while Nigeria will keep a date with Tunisia in the losers final.