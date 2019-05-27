The management of Hotsports Nigeria Limited has promised Nigerians a superlative experience spiced with freebies for viewers for keeping faith with the Nigeria Television Authority and a fun-filled package comparable to what is available on other networks across the globe.

The President/CEO of HS Media Group, owners of HotSports brand, Taye Ige, spoke at the headquarters of the Nigerian Television Authority in Abuja at a ceremony heralding the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding appointing HotSports Nigeria Limited as the “Official Exclusive Marketing Company” of NTA for AFCON 2019.

Ige noted: “It’s an honour to accept the responsibility on behalf of HS Media Group to partner with Africa’s largest television network, the NTA, to bring to Nigerians the matches and fun of AFCON 2019.”

He thanked the management of the NTA for its confidence in HotSports to deliver on the job.

The HS Media Group boss acknowledged that the current agreement covering other CAF organised competitions such as the U-17 and U-20 AFCON and Women Nations’ Cup as well as the CAF Champions’ League is the third marketing effort the 23-year-old Sports Marketing Company is undertaking for the NTA and promised to make a huge success of it just as the two previous ones.

Ige said HotSports will be live in Egypt 2019 and provide viewers on NTA network with pre- and post-matches coverages of all matches involving the Super Eagles in its Group stage matches in Alexandria and as the team makes progress in the tournament.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the NTA, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, said the signing of the agreement was necessitated by the quest to bring back “the good old days in sportscasting pioneered by the Nigerian Television Authority with coverages of international sporting events such as past editions of the AFCON, FIFA World Cups and Olympic Games”.

Mohammed said the effort will satisfy Nigerians’ passion for football and provide an opportunity for its teeming population of football lovers nationwide to watch the Super Eagles and other teams play at the AFCON 2019.

In his opening remark, NTA’s Executive Director, Marketing, Mallam Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, said the authority reached out to several companies and considered many offer of partnership on the project before zeroing in on HotSports, a long time ally, based on its track record in the industry.