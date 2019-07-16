Egyptian international referee Gehad Grisha has been named as the match official for Africa Cup of Nations 2019 third place meeting between Tunisia and Nigeria.

Tunisia will line up against Nigeria in the third place encounter on Wednesday after both fell in their semifinal clashes against Senegal and Algeria respectively.

CAF had decided to suspend Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha for six months following his “poor refereeing” decisions in the Champions League final between Esperance de Tunis and Wydad Casablanca, before the decision was abolished and Grisha was reinstated among the match officials for AFCON.

Grisha will be assisted by Egyptian assistant Mahmoud Ahmed Kamal and Issa Yaya from Chad, while Joshua Bondo will act as fourth official.

The 43-year-old referee was in action only once in AFCON 2019, officiating Kenya-Senegal encounter in group stages.

