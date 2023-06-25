Afam Ogene felicitates Gbajabiamila at 61

Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has felicitated the Chief-of-Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as he turns 61, on Sunday.

In a statement in Abuja, Ogene, who is the Labour Party caucus leader in the House, also congratulated the former Speaker on his recent appointment as the Chief of Staff to the president, describing him as an important representative of the legislature in the executive arm of the government, whose wealth of experience would potentially add value to democratic engagements between the two arms, for the overall good of Nigeria.

He said further: “I rejoice with you on this special day, as you become 61 years wiser, in good health and a sound mind, ready to invest more of your energy and intellect, in contribution to the development of Nigeria and advancement of our democracy.

“It is important, my Speaker, to also remind you, that your new age and important office, come with higher expectations and scrutiny from the people, including your immediate past constituency, the legislature.

“On your shoulders lie the critical art and responsibilities of robust engagements and balancing between the executive and the legislature, which would either nurture or stifle people-oriented governance and democratic ideals, which Nigerians yearn for.

“I implore you, therefore, to offer your services, experience and knowledge of democratic principles, in your new position, as a veritable oil that will continually grease the wheels of effective, responsible and responsive governance, that would embrace every sector and diversities of the nation as a unified unit deserving of equitable attention, especially as it concerns even developments across ethnic and geo-political divides.

“I wish you God’s special blessings and direction, today and always.”