The National Association of Kaduna State Students has urged the state government to facilitate the release of the remaining 29 kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka.

The Secretary General of NAKASS, Comrade Adonalo Stephen, made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

NAN reports that 39 students of the college were kidnapped on March 12, but 10 had been released.

Stephen lamented that it was four weeks since the students were abducted from their hostel.

He said: “We are appealing to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to continue his tireless efforts towards ensuring that the remaining students regain their freedom.

“The return of the ten is a succour, we hope and believe that the remaining 29 can also regain freedom and be reunited with their parents.”

He commended the state government and security agencies for the efforts and strategies put in place towards the safe release of the students.

Stephen also commended parents of the students for their conducts and peaceful disposition since their children were taken hostage.

He said: “NAKASS feels your pains and we are assuring you that we are solidly behind you in prayers.

“We believe in God that the remaining students will return back in good state of health, you are not alone in this challenging time.

“We wish to indulge the state government and other relevant stakeholders to put all hands on deck towards the safe return of our students.”

The students’ body also called on government and security agencies to ensure the safety of all students in various institutions of learning across the state.