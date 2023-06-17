Aeroport College gets NCAA’s training licence for six additional courses

Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management (ACA) said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given it approval to run six additional aviation courses.

Director of Studies of the College, Dr Oludayo Taiwo who disclosed this in a statement Saturday, said this had automatically made the College an aviation training organisation.

Taiwo said the approved courses are key to flight operations, which were: Basic flight dispatcher Training and Advanced Flight Dispatcher Training.

He said the other courses were: Carbin Crew Initial B737 CL/NG, Carbin Crew Conversion B737 CL/NG, Carbin Crew Recurrent 737CL/NG and Carbin Crew Refresher737CL/NG.

“We are delighted to be accredited as an aviation training organisation by the NCAA. The accreditation process involved rigorous evaluation of our facilities, training programmes and faculty.

“We are proud to have met the strict standards set by the NCAA and to have been recognised for our dedication to excellence in aviation training.

“Also, we have maintained a quality trend of curriculum as well as best practices in our mode of developing manpower for the travel and aviation industry with our hand on innovative trend that will give our graduate a priority place to fit into the labour market across the world.

“Our training programmes are designed to meet the needs of both aspiring and experienced travel professionals, and we are committed to providing our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the aviation industry.

“The approval is a mandate we will strive to sustain through our robust academic template and crop of professional lecturers who are core industry grown individuals,” he said.

Taiwo noted that prior to bagging the recent accreditation from NCAA, the Institute for Tourism Professionals in Nigeria (ITPN) had also accredited the college, established in 2016.

He said many of their graduates (over 3,000 professionals) are already gainfully employed in various sectors of the aviation, travel and tourism industries.

“These are significant achievements for our company and a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality aviation training in Nigeria and to the world by extension,” he said. NAN