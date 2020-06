Released Wolves striker, Bright Enobakhare, isn’t short of offers about next season.

It was announced last week that Enobakhare had been released from his contract at Wolves by mutual consent.

And he could quickly find himself a new club on the continent.

TMW said AEK Athens and Besiktas are both in contact with Enobakhare’s management.

Enobakhare was with Wolves for six years before his departure last week.

—