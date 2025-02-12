AEDC notifies customers of gradual power restoration after system disturbance

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says gradual restoration of power has commenced following a system disturbance that occurred on the national grid on Wednesday.
The company, in a statement on its X handle on Wednesday, said that the system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am Wednesday, causing power outage across its franchise areas.
”We regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today, causing power outage across our franchise areas.
”While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised, ”it said.