AEDC Interim Board, Management assume office, Chair addresses staff

The members of the new Board and Interim Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company have assumed office.

The new teams have since settled down to duties, with the Interim Board Chairman, Victor Osadolor, addressing the staff.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Osadolor is the Chairman of UBA Pensions, a Non-Executive Director of African Finance Corporation and former Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa.

He is a seasoned finance and business turnaround expert with over three decades of corporate experience.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an honorary life member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Also on the Board is Alex Okoh, the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Okoh is a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and has over three decades of corporate experience in general management, leadership, banking and organisational development.

During his career in the banking sector, he served in a variety of leadership roles, including corporate banking, operations, treasury as well as initiating and designing transformative projects and processes.

Other members of the board include Atiku Abubakar Tambuwal; Sam Adikamkwu, a legal practitioner and former Chief Legal Adviser at the United Bank for Africa; and Muyiwa Akinyemi, a seasoned accountant and Group Executive at the United Bank for Africa.

The Interim Management is headed by Bada Akinwumi as Managing Director.

Other members of the Interim Management are Sani Usman, Interim Chief Business Officer; Babajide Ibironke, Interim Chief Finance Officer; Donald Etim, Interim Chief Marketing Officer; and Femi Zacheus, Interim Chief Technical Officer.

Osadolor told the staff: “I want to assure you that the new Board of Directors is committed to the well-being of our employees.

“May I please request that all employees and stakeholders remain steadfast and support the interim management as they embark on the transformation of the business for our collective benefit.

“I thank you all for the sacrifices and commitment thus far as we begin this refreshing chapter of our corporate journey.”

The Eagle Online was told that the appointments followed approval by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission and BPE.

The approvals were conveyed on December 9, 2021.

It confirmed the Interim Management as fit and proper to provide leadership to the AEDC.