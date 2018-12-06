The Seeds for Impact Programme, a competitive initiative of the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund, is making financial and technical assistance ranging between $250,000 and $1.5 million available to eligible seed companies in 12 African countries, namely Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

AECF gives deadline for agribusiness funding opportunity in Nigeria, 11 other countries

The Seeds for Impact Programme, a competitive initiative of the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund, is making financial and technical assistance ranging between $250,000 and $1.5 million available to eligible seed companies in 12 African countries, namely Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

The deadline was contained in a statement on Thursday by the organisers of the funding initiative.

The statement said all submissions must be made by December 11, 2018 for the competition, which will identify and support innovative seed companies and agricultural technology providers who can link farmers to ﬁnance, improve agricultural productivity and integrate producers with markets.

Seeds for Impact is a six-year $60 million programme, with initial funding of $10 million from Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa and Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture.

“The Seeds for Impact competition seeks to transfer in-demand, high-yielding and climate-smart seed, planting material technologies and agricultural innovation to smallholder farmers. This we believe will substantially increase the incomes of thousands of smallholder farmers in Africa and West Africa in particular,” said Daniel Ohonde, CEO, The AECF, an organization which supports businesses to innovate, create jobs, leverage investments and markets, create resilience and sustainable incomes in rural and marginalized communities in Africa.

Eligibility Requirements include:

Company is a private sector for-profit enterprise aligned with the funding focus areas and target technologies.

Company must be legally registered and physically established in the target countries by the time of contracting.

Your project idea will be implemented in the target countries.

Total grant funds requested from AECF must be between $250,000 and $1.5 million.

Funding provided must be matched on a 1:1 basis as a minimum, and should not include funds from AGRA or the SFSA.

The stamens equally said the company must be compliant with fundamental in country and international human rights, labour standards, environmental management laws.

The AECF launched the Seeds for Impact West Africa Programme on November 27, 2018 at a cocktail reception in Accra, Ghana.