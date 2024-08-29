Advocacy group commends Tinubu over Ajayi’s appointment as DG DSS

The Community Advocacy for Peace and Strategic Leadership Initiative (CAPSL-Initiative) has commended President Bola Tinubu over his choice of Adeola Ajayi as the new Director General of the Department of State Services, saying that the appointment was well-deserved.

This came just as the group also wished the immediate-past DG of the agency, Alhaji YM Bichi, God’s protection and favour, insisting that the “welfarist”, as he was fondly referred to by staff, discharged the burden of his office creditably well.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by its National Chairman, Emeka Akwuobi, and Secretary, Pius Pamela, CAPSL-Initiative tasked the new spy master on the need to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors.

While expressing confidence in his capacity to deliver in the areas of intelligence gathering, inter-agency cooperation, capacity building and general welfare of personnel, the group urged Ajayi to remain professional and be fair to all staff as a father that he is.

According to the statement, “President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, August 26, approved the appointment of Mr. Ajayi as the new Director General of the Department of State Services, to take over from Alhaji YM Bichi (CFR, fwc).

“We commend Mr. President for choosing Ajayi, who is a thoroughbred intelligence officer, to drive the organisation at this critical moment where the nation is contending with terrorism, insurgency, separatist agitations, and other security challenges.

“We are aware that Ajayi was recruited into the Service in 1990 as a cadet officer, and has received several trainings in diverse areas of management, security leadership, critical thinking, human resources among others from within and outside the country.

“That he has also held many command positions including State Director of Security (SDS) at Rivers, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Enugu and Kogi States, is not in doubt.

“Our independent investigation further revealed that Mr Ajayi is diligent, resilient, urbane, pro-active and analytic; he brings this wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

“We want to use this medium to wish the outgone DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi CFR fwc success in his future endeavours.

“We acknowledge the fact that Bichi’s capacity and professional disposition earned him a tenure renewal by the federal government on September 13, 2022.

“It is on record that the outgone DG championed what can be described as ‘infrastructure revolution during his time, including enhancement of staff welfare, regular trainings among others.

“While wishing Bichi God’s protection all the days of his life, we call on Nigerians of all walks of life, including groups and organizations, to assist the DSS by volunteering information for necessary action.”

