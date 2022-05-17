Advans La Fayette MFB unveils education loans to support school owners, parents

Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, a leading microfinance bank supporting small businesses, and a member of Advans Group, Tuesday launched education loan products to assist school owners and parents respectively to run their schools and pay school fees with ease.

The new products according to a press release signed by the Marketing and Communication Manager of the firm, Kayode Abraham are Advans Boost, comprising of Advans School Boost and Advans Eduloan. Advans School Boost is designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners while AdvansEduloan is to assist parents to pay their children’s school fees with ease.

The third product is the Advans Kiddies, which is a high-yield savings account to help parents save towards the future of their children while still earning interest.

In his welcome remarks at the launch and Stakeholders’ Engagement event held at the Shoregate Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos; the Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, GaëtanDebuchy, said, “We recognized that lack of finance is one of the biggest banes of education.

He related that the Bank was emboldened by the fact that investment in quality education yields the best dividend, hence, created these products to offer solutions to the challenge, noting that as a leading microfinance bank, the financial institution focused on providing premium financial services to our customers.”

Speaking at the event, the Project Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Fanny Belhomme, said, “Advans School Boost allows school owners to access loans up to 75 million Naira to cover school expenses. The loan has a very competitive interest rate, a flexible repayment plan and no hidden costs.

“Parents can access up to N500,000 with the AdvansEduloan, to pay their children’s school fees. The loan is easy to access, with a low-interest rate and flexible repayment plans”, she added.

The Marketing and Communication Manager of the firm, Abraham, said, “The process of accessing the education loans is neither rigorous nor daunting.

He directed the applicant to simply visit the website: www.advansnigeria.com to complete the application form and receive the funds immediately, if eligible.”

Advans Nigeria is a member of Advans Group; a leading international microfinance group currently serving over 1.1 million clients in 10 countries including Cambodia, Cameroon, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Pakistan, Nigeria, Tunisia and Myanmar. For more than 15 years, the bank has offered a complete range of financial services that has helped build over 4 million small businesses.