Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, a leading international microfinance institution with a national CBN licensehas expanded its Nigeria market with the unveiling of a new Lagos office – Ikorodu branch, increasing access to its range of quality and reliable financial products for MSMEs and individuals in the country.

The Advans Group has banking services trusted by over a million clients in 9 African and Asian countries (Cambodia, Cameroon, Ghana, Congo (DRC), Ivory Coast, Myanmar, Tunisia, Pakistan, and Nigeria). In Nigeria, the bank started full operation in February 2013 and has built a strong client base and strong financial services experience, being able to answer to all the financial needs of micro, small and medium scale businesses.

Speaking on the bank’s expansion drive at the event in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO, Gaetan Debuchy stated that “it is always a great pleasure to launch a new branch. Ikorodu branch is our 16th branch in Nigeria, and the 4th in Lagos. As we continue our network expansion in 2021, we plan to open 9 new branches! Our objectives are to be closer to businesses, serve more clients effectively, and have more positive impact on Nigerian businesses’’.

‘‘I invite all business owners in and around Ikorodu to join us and experience our quality service.” he said.

Debuchy went on to say that customers are at core of all their innovative solutions, such as: affordable individual and group loans for up to N75m with flexible collateral requirements, savings and term deposits with very high interest rates, secure debit cards, a reliable mobile app, insurance, mobile tellers, cheques, and Agency banking services (in collaboration with over 200,000 Opay/Paga partner-agents across Nigeria).

Also at the event were the Advans Nigeria Board Chairman, Grégoire DanelFedou, the Deputy CEO, Jean-Luc Nzoubou, as well as other members of the Bank’s Management Committee, and the Press.

Nzoubou, quipped that: ‘‘we have an ongoing savings promo called the Yakataa savings promo where anyone who opens a regular savings account between now and March 31st, 2021 will earn a double interest of up to 12%. There is also a VIP specialised service for High Net worth Individuals across our major branches in Lagos, Kwara, Oyo and Ogun states. Our Client Relationship Officers are trained and trusted to provide you with relevant financial advisory to take your business to the next level. Our branches and Call Center are also open from Monday to Saturday every week to serve clients’’.

“All loans come with no prior savings requirements, flexible collateral, affordable interest rates charged on a declining balance. We also offer moratorium and flexible repayment plans, full insurance cover on all loans, and a dedicated Client Officer, to monitor your business for growth in all stages of the loan cycle” he added.