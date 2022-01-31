Advancement of inclusive education: Procter and Gamble partners Irede Foundation

In furtherance of its commitment to promoting Equality and Inclusion, leading consumer good company, Procter and Gamble has partnered with The Irede Foundation to launch the maiden edition of the #Limitless Project at an event which took place at the Ikeja Junior and Senior High School.

The #Limitless Project is a partnership program designed to accelerate progress in inclusive education in Nigeria. The initiative seeks to advance inclusive education by sensitizing teachers, parents and even communities that all children can learn. The partnership will support children living with disabilities, empowering them with the learning experiences they need to thrive.

Every child has a right to quality education and learning. Yet children with disabilities face barriers stemming from discrimination and stigma that limit their access to education and their ability to participate in social, economic, and political life. Children with disabilities have ambitions and dreams for their futures; for this to become a reality they need quality education to develop their skills and realize their full potential. Speaking on the impact of the project, the Managing Director of P&G Nigeria, Mokutima Ajileye said “The #Limitless Project aims to achieve equal representation for students with disabilities in our immediate environment. Through this initiative, we aim to empower the differently abled children with the right tools needed to compete in the growing society. At P&G, we are fully committed to building a more inclusive and equal environment where everyone feels valued, included and can contribute to their full potential.” She further reiterated that “P&G strongly believes inclusive education will provide opportunities for differently able children to have sustained social interaction and participate fully in academic programs and through strategic partnerships like this, equality and inclusion can be achieved”.

Also commenting on the initiative, the Executive Director of The Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu expressed her gratitude to Procter and Gamble for supporting the vision to build an inclusive society. She said “inclusive education is key to building an inclusive society, P&G’s support to the children with sign language personnel is transformative and will change the future for all of us. With the support of other well-meaning organizations and individuals, we hope to extend to all 49 inclusive schools in Lagos state.”

“Children living with disabilities should live an independent and limitless life regardless of their unique nature, they should be accorded the same level of respect given to every other child in the society. With the Iredians, a comic book for children living with disability, we have started the journey of including children with disabilities in books so that other children can see, hear, and learn from them.” she said.

The host school for the maiden edition of this project also received a facelift as the school was painted by the partners. The #Limitless Project aims to reach over 1,000 children living with disabilities in public schools over the next two years.