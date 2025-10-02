Adunni Foundation announces maiden edition of BETA

The Adunni Foundation has announced the first Basic Education Torchbearers Awards (BETA), a national initiative to celebrate heroes of Nigeria’s basic education.

The event is set for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at NECA Main Hall, Alausa, Lagos, with the theme: “Education is True Independence.”

The Keynote Speaker will be Michael Omolewa, a Professor of Education and former Ambassador to UNESCO.

Launched on October 1, 2025, on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, BETA underscores the connection between national freedom and the education of every Nigerian child.

The inaugural edition will spotlight celebrated and unsung individuals and institutions whose sacrifices, vision, and leadership laid the foundations for Nigeria’s learning journey.

Awards will include heritage recognitions, student honours, and institutional awards, inspiring present and future generations to carry the torch of education.

“While Nigeria won political independence in 1960, true independence will only be secured when every child has access to quality basic education,” said Motunrayo Adunni Famuyiwa-Alaka, Founder and Initiator of The Adunni Foundation. “BETA reframes Independence Day as a moment to reflect on education as a foundational freedom and to honour those who made it possible.”

Highlights of the 2025 event include Hope Nigeria Talks – reflections and dialogue by schoolchildren on their hopes for the future of education and civic values in Nigeria.

The programme will also feature the BETA Awards Presentation, recognising outstanding educators, institutions, and students, as well as the unveiling of: “Edupendent: Education is Independence,” The Adunni Foundation’s flagship intervention for transformative education.

The awards align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), while intersecting with SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 5 (Gender Equality), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

Award categories include BETA Hero (Posthumous) for pioneers of basic education; Torchbearer Educator of Legacy for retired educators with lasting impact; Community Champion for Learning for non-educators advancing learning; BETA Institutional Builder Award for significant civil society, faith-based, and mission groups; BETA Alumni Impact Award for alumni and student groups supporting their alma maters; and BETA Most Brilliant Student Award for top performers in national examinations.

The Adunni Foundation invites potential partners and sponsors to support BETA by providing financial contributions, in kind support, or collaboration on event initiatives.

Organisations can participate in platinum, gold, silver, or bronze partnership tiers, each offering clear opportunities for visibility, recognition, and active involvement in promoting basic education.

To learn more about partnership benefits or to join as a sponsor, please contact The Adunni Foundation directly.

Also Read

About The Adunni Foundation The Adunni Foundation is a social impact organisation advancing sustainable development through interventions in education, democracy, and human capital development.

Founded by Motunrayo Adunni Famuyiwa-Alaka, the Foundation builds on decades of work in journalism, governance, and civic engagement.

The Foundation is chaired by Dr. Yele Okeremi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Precise Financial Systems (PFS), an indigenous technology solutions company.

About BETA The Basic Education Torchbearers Award (BETA), registered in 2019, is a platform to honour individuals, schools, and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to basic education in Nigeria, while campaigning for the improvement of the sector.